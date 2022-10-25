Apple TV+ Prices Rising

As is the case with everything, prices for Apple TV+ subscriptions are going up. It will jump from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month, and the annual plan goes by $20 from $49 per year to $69 per year.

Why the hike? More to offer. Apple told The Hollywood Reporter: “We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies,” “Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

What are your must-have streaming services?

MORE HERE