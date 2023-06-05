Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Apple Unveils Sleek ‘Vision Pro’ Goggles

June 5, 2023 11:02AM AKDT
Share
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an annoucement of new products on the Apple campus Monday, June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination.

After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed “Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design.

A price for the headset wasn’t immediately revealed, but it’s expected to cost in the $3,000 range.

You May Also Like

1

12 Injured When Passenger Opens Exit Door During Flight In South Korea
2

‘American Idol’ Crowned A Winner…But Will Katy Perry Return Next Season?
3

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease
4

Judge Says Fire Retardant Drops Are Polluting Streams But Allows Use To Continue
5

Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Neuralink Says It Has US Approval To Begin Trials In People