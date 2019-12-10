Arctic habitats and cultures on thin ice as region warms
By CHRISTINA LARSON
AP Science Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) –
A new report says rising temperatures and shrinking snow and ice cover in the Arctic are endangering habitats, fisheries and local cultures.
The report released Tuesday found that the past two years saw record low levels of winter sea ice in the Bering Sea.
For the first time, the annual “Arctic Report Card” also includes observations from indigenous groups who hunt and fish in the Arctic.
Those communities once saw the ice in the northern Bering Sea during eight months of the year, but now they only see it for three or four months.