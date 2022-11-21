The gig economy is booming! So if you’re looking for a way to make a little extra money, now is the time to go for it!

Business columnist Julia Horowitz says, we’re Uber-ing and Airbnb-ing more than ever this year, defying predictions!

And if you have something you own, there’s probably someone out there who will be happy to pay you to borrow it, whether it’s your house, your car, your boat, or even your swimming pool!

For example: Bookings on Airbnb have jumped 24%, compared to this time period – pre-covid – in 2019.

Uber, the ride-hailing service, pretty much collapsed in 2020. But now, the number of consumers and drivers using Uber is at an all-time high!

also Swimply, the Airbnb for swimming pools, has seen an 18-THOUSAND PERCENT increase in bookings over the last 3 years……

And if you want to borrow someone’s boat – Boatsetter is the app to use! And they’ve just raised $38 million in new funding.

So what’s going on?? Well, inflation is affecting everyone, of course, and all the houses people bought over the last 2 years, all the boats, all the cars – need to be paid for. So many people are renting them out to pay the bills! As a result, side hustles have never been hotter!

The post Are You Looking for a Side Gig? appeared first on John Tesh.