Are You Looking for Ways to Make New Friends?

If you’re looking to make new friends? Try finding a way to sing together! That’s the message from an Oxford University study that found singing is one of the fastest ways to promote feelings of closeness and cooperation.

The researchers say it’s because breathing in unison with other people triggers the release of the bonding hormone oxytocin. And – because music influences our feelings – people who sing together tend to be on the same page, emotionally.

Plus, singing together creates group harmony – literally and figuratively – because everyone is working toward a common goal. In fact, other studies have shown that singing is so good for a group’s dynamic that choirs have stronger bonds than most sports teams. And that’s why military troops sometimes sing during exercises and drills.

So, if you want to promote harmony on a long road trip, or get everyone at work marching to the same tune – choose some music, and get everybody to sing along.

There are also ways to participate in group sing-alongs from the comfort of home……. Check out the online group goldenbridgechoir.com with Maggie Wheeler.

