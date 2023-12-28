Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ariana Grande Confirms New Music in 2024

December 28, 2023 9:33AM AKST
Share
INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Ariana Grande has announced that she will be releasing a new album in 2024! Ariana confirmed the news with a series of social media posts, including photos and videos from the studio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Grande also sent a care package to her fans, featuring a photo of her red-tinted lips and a handwritten note that said “See you next year.”

In addition to her music career, Grande has been busy with her role in the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked” and recently signed with a new management firm.

You May Also Like

1

Oregon man is convicted of murder in the 1978 death of a teenage girl in Alaska
2

CDC: Flu And COVID Infections Are Rising And Could Get Worse Over The Holidays
3

Actor Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Battery By Former Assistant In Lawsuit
4

President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted Of Marijuana Charges On Federal Lands And In Washington
5

Former NFL Player Mike Williams Died Of Dental-Related Sepsis