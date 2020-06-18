      Weather Alert

Arizona governor says mayors allowed to require face masks

Jun 17, 2020 @ 4:31pm

By BOB CHRISTIE and TERRY TANG Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona mayors are free to make wearing face masks to slow the spread of coronavirus a mandatory requirement. The Republican governor, who took off a black face mask before speaking to reporters Wednesday, said giving cities the discretion to decide would work better than a statewide mandate. He also cited the vastly different rates of positive COVID-19 cases across counties. The announcement comes after days of mounting pressure for Ducey to take action in the wake of the state’s alarming rise in cases. The surge began two weeks after his stay-at-home and business-closure orders ended in mid-May.

