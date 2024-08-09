Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Artistic Swimming Is Fascinating The Internet

August 9, 2024 8:21AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Team USA’s amazing artistic swimming routine has taken the Internet by storm!  They have worked on perfecting the routine for three years, and stunned audience with the Moonwalking upside down! It earned them the silver medal, the first for the US in 20 years!

 

Many note the flawless hair and waterproof makeup too! There is MUCH that goes into that too!

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

MIX 103.1 Presents Natasha Bedingfield LIVE!
2

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
3

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found
4

Simone Biles Wins Gold In Women’s All Around And Suni Lee Claims Bronze
5

Celine Dion Makes Epic Return On Paris Stage At The Olympics