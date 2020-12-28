      Weather Alert

As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up

Dec 28, 2020 @ 11:23am

By COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Homicides in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and other cities have topped 2019 numbers as violence surged while much of the U.S. struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.  Detroit Police Chief James Craig says people are failing to manage disputes and often using guns to settle them. Authorities and some experts say there is no one clear-cut reason for the spike. They instead point to social and economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus, public sentiment toward police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and a historic shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors.

 

