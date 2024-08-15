As Gaza Death Toll Passes 40,000, Corpses Are Buried In Yards, Streets, Tiered Graves

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — With the death toll in Gaza surpassing 40,000 after 10 months of war, the small, densely packed territory is crammed with bodies.

Families are often on the run and must bury their dead wherever possible.

Witness accounts and video footage show that bodies are buried in backyards and parking lots, beneath staircases and along roadsides.

Others lie under rubble, their families unsure they will ever be counted.

A steady drumbeat of death since the Israel-Hamas war began in October has claimed nearly 2% of Gaza’s prewar population.

The count by Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza does not distinguish civilians from militants.

Health officials and civil defense workers say the true toll could be thousands more.