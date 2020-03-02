ASD to cancel all international travel amidst spread of Coronavirus
The Anchorage School District has announced it is canceling all school-sponsored international travel in March and April amid concerns over the spread of the new virus that originated in China. District officials say about eight trips and 120 students will be impacted by the cancellations. The district superintendent made the announcement Friday after new federal advisories were released. Anchorage School District plans to re-evaluate the international travel cancellation in May as the situation develops. Anchorage Daily News reported that there are no immediate plans to cancel trips within the United States, but district officials do plan to monitor domestic travel as the spread of the disease known as COVID-19 continues.