Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Offer Up Their Beach House On Airbnb

August 16, 2023 7:03AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are offering a one-night stay at their beach house in Santa Barbara on Airbnb.  They even promise to, quote, “be there to greet you upon arrival.” Full transparency, looks like Ashton sprung this on Mila and she may not be 100% onboard with the idea LOLOLOL…

It’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode featuring a living room, dining room and full kitchen. There’s a spacious patio with a massive hot tub, and is located “steps from the beach” offering a “panoramic” view of the Santa Ynez Mountains. They promise to greet you when you get there! Booking opens at 1pm ET  (today) August 16 for a one-night stay for up to four guests on Saturday, August 19. So pack your bags if you are picked…you’re flying out Saturday!

 

MORE PICS HERE

You May Also Like

1

An App Wants To Pay A “Pizza Influencer” $110,000 Per Year!
2

Tori Spelling Living In An RV With Her Kids
3

More Details On Ariana Grande’s New Romance: Both Were Still Married
4

An App Wants To Pay A “Pizza Influencer” $110,000 Per Year!
5

Special Counsel Announced In The Hunter Biden Probe