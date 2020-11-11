      Weather Alert

Associated Press: Dan Sullivan re-elected in Senate race

Nov 11, 2020 @ 10:32am

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate. The Republican Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent who won the Democratic primary. The race was determined too early to call on Election Day with a large number of outstanding absentee ballots. State election officials began counting more than 150,000 absentee and other ballots on Tuesday. Sullivan was first elected to the seat in 2014 when he defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Begich. The race that attracted outside attention with control of the Senate at stake. The result in Alaska means that control of the Senate won’t be decided until January Senate runoffs are held in Georgia.

 

