Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

At Least 53 People Shot, 7 Fatally, In Weekend Violence

August 7, 2022 6:20PM AKDT
Share

(Chicago, IL) — Chicago authorities are announcing some changes following a weekend of bloodshed. At least 53 people have been shot and at least seven have died since Friday in the metro Chicago area. The first fatal shooting was reported Saturday morning after a 29-year-old was shot multiple times on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Police Superintendent David Brown announced additional security patrols following the bloodshed, calling it “unacceptable.”

You May Also Like

1

Realtor Falls Down, Dress Flies Over Her Head, All While Showing A Home
2

Add an event to the Mix!
3

Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
4

Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
5

California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’