Audit: Alaska National Guard improves sex assault responses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — An Alaska Department of Administration audit has found the state’s National Guard units improved the handling of sexual assault and sexual harassment since 2014, but that there are still some problems. The Anchorage Daily News reported the administration department’s oversight unit says the National Guard increased sexual assault and prevention training, set up new procedures for addressing complaints and created a new military judicial system under laws passed by the Alaska Legislature. The audit concludes training efforts have encouraged National Guard soldiers to report problems. The report also recommends greater cooperation between civilian prosecutors and the military justice system.