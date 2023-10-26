Autoworkers Reach Deal With Ford, A Breakthrough Toward Ending Strikes Against Detroit Automakers

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough to end the nearly 6-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.

The four-year deal still has to be approved by 57,000 union members at the company.

It could bring a close to the union’s series of strikes at targeted factories run by Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

The Ford deal could set the pattern for agreements with the other two automakers, although no other agreements were announced Wednesday.