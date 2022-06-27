      Weather Alert

Avalanche Dethrone Lightning To Win Stanley Cup For 3rd Time

Jun 26, 2022 @ 7:53pm

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon.

Tampa Bay fell two victories short of becoming the NHL’s first three-peat champion since the early 1980s New York Islanders dynasty.

Colorado’s core led by MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and longest-tenured player Erik Johnson finally got the job done after years of playoff disappointments.

It’s the franchise’s third championship and first since 2001.

