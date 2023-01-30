“Avatar: The Way of Water” Now The Fourth Biggest Movie Of All Time

Avatar: The Way of Water spent another weekend on top of the box office and has now earned enough to be the fourth biggest moneymaking movie of all time at the global box office. It just sailed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Director James Cameron is really the ultimate winner because the highest grossing movie of all time is his original Avatar ($2.92 billion), followed by Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and his Titanic ($2.194 billion). So yeah, he alone has 3 out of the five biggest movies in history! Still, Cameron said the movie had to make $2 billion just to breakeven!

Experts predict The Way of Water will ultimately overtake Titanic even though a remastered 3D version is being rereleased next week in time for Valentine’s Day.