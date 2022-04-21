      Weather Alert

Award Winning Actor Robert Morse Dies

Apr 21, 2022 @ 10:42am

NEW YORK (AP) – Actor Robert Morse, who won a Tony Award as a hilariously brash corporate climber in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and a second one a generation later as the brilliant, troubled Truman Capote in “Tru,” has died.

He was 90.

David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency says Morse died at his home Wednesday after a brief illness.

More recently, Morse played the autocratic and eccentric leader of an advertising agency in “Mad Men,” AMC’s hit drama that debuted in 2007.

The role earned him an Emmy nomination in 2008 as best guest actor in a drama series.

