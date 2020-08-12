      Weather Alert

Baby born on flight in Alaska is named Sky by his mother

Aug 12, 2020 @ 9:31am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mother of a baby born on an airplane that was taking her to a hospital in Anchorage has named her son Sky to reflect his unique birth. KTUU-TV reports that Chrystal Hicks gave birth to Sky Airon Hicks on Aug. 5 around 1 a.m. after boarding a plane from the small community of Glennallen to be flown to a hospital. She was 35 weeks pregnant. Hicks and her son made it safely to the hospital. Sky was placed on a breathing machine when he arrived since he was born a month premature. The baby is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week.

