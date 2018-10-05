BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Unofficial election results show Bethel residents voted down a ballot proposition that would have banned the sale of alcoholic beverages in the western Alaska city.

KYUK-AM reports about 53 percent of Bethel voters turned down the local option at the election Tuesday.

Bethel City Clerk Lori Strickler says voter turnout was higher than last year, likely reaching a record-breaking year.

According to unofficial results, more than 1,000 ballots were cast.

Bethel voter Jon Cochrane says the measure likely failed because it was an all-inclusive ban. He says he doesn’t think beer and wine sales have been problematic for the area, rather it has been hard alcohol sales.

Cochrane says the “all or nothing” approach with local option doesn’t work.

—

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org

The post Ballot measure banning alcohol sales fails in Bethel appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.