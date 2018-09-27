Bank employee suspected of stealing $4.3M extradited to US

By DAN JOLING
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A former Alaska bank employee suspected of leaving the country with $4.3 million seven years ago has been extradited from Mexico to face federal charges.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder says 33-year-old Gerardo Adan Cazarez Valenzuela, who was known as Gary Cazarez, was extradited after serving time in a Mexico prison.

Cazarez is a former cash vault services manager for KeyBank.

Prosecutors say Cazarez on July 29, 2011, used a cart to carry out three computer-size boxes filled with cash. Cazarez that night flew on a private charter to Seattle, bought guns and a car and drove to Tijuana, Mexico.

He continued south on a bus and was stopped at a checkpoint and arrested.

Cazarez was convicted in Mexico of smuggling cash and firearms.

