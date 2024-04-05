Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Bank Teller Saves Woman From Getting Scammed Out Of Millions

April 5, 2024 7:46AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A bank teller in Australia saved an older woman from being scammed out of $2 million.  The lady said she had to sell her house to get her “boyfriend” out of jail overseas.  The teller, Marlena Karbowski, was immediately suspicious for the woman and asked when the last time he took her out for coffee was. That’s when the woman admitted to meeting him online. So Karbowski then asked to see a picture of him . . . did a reverse image search on Google . . . and found the same photo listed with different names.

 

You May Also Like

1

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
2

“Jeopardy!” Airs 9000th Episode With Same Announcer
3

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Shows And Renames Her Tour
4

This 8-Year-old Farmer Knows More About Tractors Than Most Adults
5

Trailer: “The Fall Guy”