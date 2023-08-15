“Barbie” Could Make Margot Robbie $50 Million

Salary and box office bonuses are setting Margot Robbie up for a sweet payday from starring in and producing Barbie. That makes it one of the biggest single-movie salaries ever, on par with Robert Downey’s $50 million take from The Avengers.

Considering it has already earned $1.18 billion, including $526.3 million at the domestic box office, and will soon pass The Super Mario Brothers Movie as the highest-grossing film of the year…it has already landed on the list of the top 25 all-time. Barbie director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, who now has the highest-grossing film ever from a female director, will also likely earn big bonuses.