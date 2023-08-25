Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“Barbie” Is The Highest-Grossing Movie Of The Year

August 25, 2023 7:14AM AKDT
In 34 days, Barbie surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top-grossing movie in North America of the year with a total of $575.4 million. Super Mario Bros. earned $574.3 million during its domestic run of 140 days. Around the world, it’s still on top with $1.36 billion, good enough for the 15th spot on the all-time list of biggest earners. Barbie’s current global total of $1.3 billion should pass that up by the first week of September.

Its next goal will be to beat Frozen II‘s worldwide $1.43 billion take to become the top-grossing movie of all time (live-action or animated) from a female director. Barbie will play in IMAX theaters for the first time during a one-week limited engagement starting September 22nd, with exclusive post-credits footage selected by Gerwig.

