Bear Breaks Into Florida Home And Chugs 3 White Claws

Security camera footage and cellphone video recorded by a 13-year-old Lake Mary, Florida boy shows a three-legged bear break into the home’s patio and help himself to some refreshments! The bear has a name…it’s Tripod and he apparently has a favorite beverage: White Claw! He downed three Claws (mango and strawberry were the faves).

The family dog’s barking eventually scared the bear away! Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws!