Believe that You Can and You Will Succeed

You’ve heard the old adage: You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

Meaning, the older we get, the tougher it is to learn new skills — whether it’s learning to ski, or learning a foreign language, for example. But it turns out it’s not a person’s AGE that makes the difference. It’s whether or not a person BELIEVES they can succeed!

That’s according to a new study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

The researchers found that our so-called “growth mindset” naturally declines with age — meaning the passion, grit, and belief in our ability to get better – or “grow” – at anything new.

The good news is, we also tend to get more stubborn as we get older. And normally, that stubbornness can keep us stuck in a rut, unwilling to try anything new. But the university researchers found we can also use that stubbornness to convince ourselves that anything is possible!

The researchers say that’s what can push you to believe you really CAN succeed at anything you put your mind to. And that makes you much less likely to give up when the going gets tough.

Bottom line…TODAY…You and I are committing to each other that we will be stubborn about our growth mindset!!!

