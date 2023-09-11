Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Bells Toll As The US Marks 22 Years Since 9/11

September 11, 2023 9:01AM AKDT
FILE — Identical twins Janita Ollison, left ,and Jeannetta Ollison 17, of Gresham Oregon, try to read some of the names of 9/11 victims printed on more than twenty -six hundred "Flags of Honor" erected as a memorial to represent each person killed by terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2001 in Gresham Ore., Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2003. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. (AP Photo/John Klicker, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bells tolled at ground zero and solemn tributes unfolded across the country as Americans looked back on the horror and legacy of 9/11.

People gathered Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field.

Vice President Kamala Harris is joining the ceremony at the trade center.

President Joe Biden is due to join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

