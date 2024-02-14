Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Best Books, Wines and Craft Ideas For Valentine’s Day and Figuring Out Their Love Language

February 14, 2024 7:34AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s Valentine’s Day!  So if you were wanting to make sure you get the best wine…or maybe give a book that has to do with romance or dating gift, here are some suggestions!

And do you know your partner’s love language?  That’s key info to making sure you make them feel loved in the right way!

Maybe you’re looking for cute crafts to do with the kiddos or for their class party…got ya covered there too!

You May Also Like

1

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
2

Taylor Swift Reveals TS11 Album Tracklist And Features
3

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts An Early Spring
4

Usher Promises Special Guests For His Halftime Show
5

National Pizza Day