Best Day To Apply For A Job?
What’s the best day to apply for a job – to increase your chances of getting hired?
According to new research, people are most likely to get hired if they apply on the day the job IS POSTED.
And according to new research from the employment company Smart Recruiters, most jobs are posted on Tuesdays. They figured that out by analyzing nearly 300-thousand job postings.
And it makes sense – because if you’re one of the first to apply, you’re more likely to get an interview. To get specific, you’re 30% more likely to land an interview. And that’s a much better percentage than on any other day of the week.
But the longer you wait to submit an application, the less likely you are to grab the hiring manager’s attention because you’ll have so much more competition.
And the time of day you apply matters, too! According to the study, companies post most new job listings at 11 a.m. And most people apply around 2 p.m. So, if you want to get a jump on the competition, start the application process just before lunch.