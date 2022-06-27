      Weather Alert

Best Way to Reduce Lines and Wrinkles Naturally

Jun 27, 2022 @ 3:00am

You can reverse skin damage with this tip

To look younger, take a brisk walk!

The journal Aging Cell found that aerobic exercise can reverse the signs of skin aging by reducing lines and wrinkles and plumping the skin. And it can be anything from a brisk walk to a bike ride. And it works even if you start later in life!

What happens is, exercise increases the production of hormones that activate your mitochondria. Those are structures in our cells that generate energy. And simply by taking a brisk walk several times a week, your mitochondria can double in size, which helps the body produce more energy.

It also prevents and reverses skin damage. And the more active your mitochondria are, the younger your skin cells behave. So before you get Botox or another cosmetic procedure, you may want to try getting more aerobic exercise. It can give you younger-looking skin!

