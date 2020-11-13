      Weather Alert

Bethel election official displayed Trump gear, broke no laws

Nov 13, 2020 @ 8:07am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A Bethel election official hung flags and displayed other items supporting the president near a polling station on election day but authorities say no laws were broken. KYUK-AM reported Bethel Elections Chairperson Job Hale hung flags and posters supporting the candidacy of President Donald Trump on light poles outside the building in which elections were being cast Nov. 3. State law prohibits campaign material within 200 feet of an entrance to a polling site. Hale’s campaign materials were just beyond the legal boundary, and Bethel Police Chief Richard Simmons says the law was not violated.

 

