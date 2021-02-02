      Weather Alert

Bethel parents call for class return after student failures

Feb 2, 2021 @ 6:00am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Parents in Bethel have called for a return to classrooms after a high failure rate among students while school buildings were closed by the coronavirus pandemic. KYUK-AM reported that the Lower Kuskokwim School District in Bethel released a report showing high school students failed 59% of their classes during the first semester. The report says students did not submit enough work to receive grades in 36% to 52% of kindergarten through eighth-grade classes. Superintendent Kimberly Hankins says the district hopes its intranet will improve remote learning. But many teachers and students have struggled with the system.

 

