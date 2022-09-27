Betty White Estate Sale Brings In $4 Million

A collection of Betty White’s personal belongings brought in more than anticipated. Julien’s Auctions said many items went for much more than the asking price, bringing the total to $4 million over the weekend.

The biggest price tag ended up being White’s director’s chair from The Golden Girls set, which went for $76,800 — 76 times its original estimate of $1,000.

Over the three-day auction, other items that got big bids included a silky lavender dress once worn by White in publicity images selling for $32,000 as opposed to the $600 Julien’s thought it would fetch; her personal collection of show scripts, some of which went for more than $50,000, and jewelry she wore on the show, which went for $12,800. Personal items from her homes also brought in big bills with her bright yellow front door going for $10,000.