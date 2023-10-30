Biden Administration Is Moving Toward Narrower Student Loan Relief Targeting Groups Of Borrowers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief plan that would target specific groups of borrowers rather than a sweeping plan like the one the Supreme Court rejected in June.

An Education Department document obtained by The Associated Press details a draft of new federal rules paving the way for a second attempt at student loan relief.

The department says it wants to provide relief to borrowers, including those with balances that exceed what they originally owed and those who have loans that entered repayment 25 or more years ago.

The department will continue to refine the proposal as it goes through a federal rulemaking process.

The public will be able to provide written feedback next year.