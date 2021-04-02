      Weather Alert

Big effort aims to elect candidates with science backgrounds

Apr 2, 2021 @ 11:02am

By BRYAN ANDERSON Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A group working to elect candidates with science, technology, engineering and math backgrounds plans to spend $50 million in the 2022 midterm elections. The 314 Action nonprofit advocacy group is focusing on several Senate races that it wants Democrats to win in order to maintain their majority in Congress. President Donald Trump was a catalyst for the organization’s recruiting efforts in the 2018 midterms and 2020 election. Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper and others urge candidates with science backgrounds to focus on issues that will resonate with voters and not just make Trump central to their campaigns.

 

