Big Lake man charged in Wasilla woman’s disappearance, death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Palmer grand jury has indicted a Big Lake man on a first-degree murder count in the death of a Wasilla woman whose remains were found last month.

Alaska State Troopers say 24-year-old Adam Drew is also charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and weapons misconduct in the death of 57-year-old Dolly Hampton.

The indictment was handed down Friday.

Hampton’s family reported her missing Dec. 6. She had last been seen in the Wasilla area.

Troopers on April 3 recovered human remains in a remote area near Big Lake. The state medical examiner determined that they belonged to Hampton and that she was a homicide victim.

Drew has been jailed on unrelated charges since Jan. 3.

He will be arraigned Wednesday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Group to focus on southwest Alaska’s ferry service needs North Pole man sentenced to 90 years for killing 4-year-old Alaska community members consider secession from Anchorage UA officials announces reorganization of HR department Grand jury indicts Anchorage man in 2018 child’s death Fischer addresses governor’s proposed constitutional changes
Comments