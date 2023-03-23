Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Biggest Moments From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Trial

March 23, 2023 7:15AM AKDT
Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued over a 2016 “hit and run” ski crash in Park City, Utah.  Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson filed the lawsuit asking for $3.1 million in 2019, claiming he was seriously injured when she was skiing “out of control” and crashed into him February 26, 2016. Sanderson claims he was left with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and a loss of enjoyment of life — but Paltrow’s lawyers are pitting their defense saying he’s lying.

Paltrow countersued, alleging it was HIM who rammed into HER and delivered a “full-body blow.” Like the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, you can watch the proceeding streamed live and is expected to last eight days.

