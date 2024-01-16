Biggest Moments From The Emmys, Including A New Member Of The EGOT Club

A lot happened at the Television Academy’s annual awards ceremony including Elton John finishing an EGOT and Christina Applegate getting a standing ovation when she and Anthony Anderson presented the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series to Ayo Edibiri. Applegate joked with the crowed about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis saying: “Oh my God, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine . . . Body not by Ozempic!”

There was a “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion on stage (minus Sandra Oh):

Selena Gomez was a fashion standout on the red carpet:

And of course the winners:

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession – WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Limited or Anthology Series

Beef – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Evan Peters, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George and Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – WINNER

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony awards

Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession – WINNER

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Mike White, The White Lotus

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel , Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us

Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER

Mike White, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love and Death

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER

Jake Schreier, Beef

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Directing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Tim Burton, Wednesday

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking