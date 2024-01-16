Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Biggest Moments From The Emmys, Including A New Member Of The EGOT Club

January 16, 2024 6:55AM AKST
Source: YouTube

A lot happened at the Television Academy’s annual awards ceremony including Elton John finishing an EGOT and Christina Applegate getting a standing ovation when she and Anthony Anderson presented the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series to Ayo Edibiri. Applegate joked with the crowed about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis saying: “Oh my God, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine . . . Body not by Ozempic!”

There was a “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion on stage (minus Sandra Oh):

Selena Gomez was a fashion standout on the red carpet:

And of course the winners:

Drama Series

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession – WINNER
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear – WINNER
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Limited or Anthology Series

  • Beef – WINNER
  • Dahmer – Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
  • Dominique Fishback, Swarm
  • Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s
  • Evan Peters, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
  • Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Variety Special (Live)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – WINNER
  • The Oscars
  • 75th Annual Tony awards

Directing for a Drama Series

  • Benjamin Caron, Andor
  • Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
  • Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
  • Andrij Parekh, Succession
  • Mark Mylod, Succession – WINNER
  • Lorene Scafaria, Succession
  • Mike White, The White Lotus

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
  • Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
  • Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
  • Al Yankovic and Eric Appel , Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Writing for a Drama Series

  • Beau Willimon, Andor
  • Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
  • Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
  • Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
  • Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
  • Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER
  • Mike White, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Joseph Lee, Beef
  • Ray Liotta, Black Bird
  • Young Mazino, Beef
  • Jesse Plemons, Love and Death

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
  • Jake Schreier, Beef
  • Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Talk Series

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart

Writing for a Variety Series

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
  • Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
  • Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

 

Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
  • Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
  • Tim Burton, Wednesday

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s
  • Maria Bello, Beef
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s
  • Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
  • Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Scripted Variety Series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
  • Saturday Night Live

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
  • Theo James, The White Lotus
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

