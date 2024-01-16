Biggest Moments From The Emmys, Including A New Member Of The EGOT Club
January 16, 2024 6:55AM AKST
A lot happened at the Television Academy’s annual awards ceremony including Elton John finishing an EGOT and Christina Applegate getting a standing ovation when she and Anthony Anderson presented the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series to Ayo Edibiri. Applegate joked with the crowed about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis saying: “Oh my God, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine . . . Body not by Ozempic!”
There was a “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion on stage (minus Sandra Oh):
Selena Gomez was a fashion standout on the red carpet:
And of course the winners:
Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession – WINNER
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear – WINNER
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
View this post on Instagram
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
View this post on Instagram
Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef – WINNER
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – WINNER
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony awards
View this post on Instagram
Directing for a Drama Series
- Benjamin Caron, Andor
- Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
- Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
- Andrij Parekh, Succession
- Mark Mylod, Succession – WINNER
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
- Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
- Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
- Al Yankovic and Eric Appel , Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Writing for a Drama Series
- Beau Willimon, Andor
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
- Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
- Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
- Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
- Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
- Jake Schreier, Beef
- Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Writing for a Variety Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
- Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Directing for a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
- Tim Burton, Wednesday
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
View this post on Instagram
Scripted Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
View this post on Instagram
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
View this post on Instagram
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
View this post on Instagram
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
View this post on Instagram
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
View this post on Instagram