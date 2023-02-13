Biggest Super Bowl Commercials

The cheapest Super Bowl ads aired in the early afternoon pre-game hours at a price tag of about $100,000 for a 30 second spot. For a 30 second spot during the pre-game broadcast closer to game time, advertisers shelled out $3 million. The cost of a Super Bowl commercial during the game? This year, for a 30 second spot, it went for between $6 million and over $7 million. So was their money well spent?

Yep…those were real customers getting a big surprise when Ben Affleck was taking their order at Dunkin’. Even wife Jennifer Lopez got in on the fun LOL! Check out some outtakes!

As is always the case, there were big stars and big budgets for 30 seconds of airtime during the big game. Nostalgia, tugging at heartstrings, all of that played a part!

Family played a big part…including Bradley Cooper and his mom adorably cracking up trying to get through a T-Mobile ad!

Miles Teller and his wife were couple goals getting through the misery of being on hold with customer service by cracking open some Bud Lights and dancing to the on hold music!

What was your favorite?