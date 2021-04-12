      Weather Alert

Bill would rename, expand Alaska Native language council

Apr 12, 2021 @ 6:15am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A bill has advanced in the Alaska State Legislature that would rename a state council on Alaska Native languages and expand its membership. KTOO Public Media reported Friday that the bill would rename the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council to the Council for Alaska Native Languages. It would also add two members to the current five-person council. A council report published last year encouraged programs to immerse students in Alaska Native languages. Members of the House Special Committee on Tribal Affairs heard comments from the bill’s supporters last Tuesday. The committee then voted to advance the bill to the House Finance Committee.

 

