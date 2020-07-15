Board of Regents name Pitney interim president for UA
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Board of Regents has named Pat Pitney interim president. It’s a position the university system says she is expected to hold at least a year while a search for a permanent president is underway. Pitney is expected to take over Aug. 1. The search was prompted by the recent resignation of system President Jim Johnsen. Pitney is director of the Legislative Finance Division, which provides budget and revenue analyses for the Legislature. She also has a long history with the university system, including work as a vice chancellor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.