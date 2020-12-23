Boat braves choppy waters for vaccine delivery in Alaska
HOMER, Alaska (AP) — Seldovia has received its first delivery of the coronavirus vaccine by boat after it traveled through choppy waters during a storm that prevented air travel. The Homer News reported that the journey last Thursday allowed first responders in the Seldovia to receive the Pfizer vaccine for the virus that has killed 193 people in the state as of Tuesday. Capt. Curtis Jackson said conditions were rough, with up to 4-foot waves and “pretty poor” visibility. The vaccine doses delivered to Seldovia went to first responders as part of the initial tier of Alaska residents to receive inoculation.