      Weather Alert

Bob Odenkirk Returns To Work After Heart Attack

Sep 8, 2021 @ 1:22pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul,” six weeks after a heart attack.

Odenkirk tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season.

Odenkirk said on Twitter: “Back to work on Better Call Saul!”

The 58-year-old Odenkirk had what he later called a “small heart attack” and collapsed on the Albuquerque, New Mexico, set of the show on July 27.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for the role.

Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.

You May Also Like
Dixie D’Amelio on New Reality Show
Justice Department Will ‘Protect’ Abortion Seekers In Texas
President Biden Moves To Declassify Documents About Sept. 11 Attacks
Ida’s Fury Left A Complex Power Challenge In Louisiana
2 Alaska towns allow texts to 911 when calling not an option
Connect With Us Listen To Us On