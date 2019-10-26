Body of missing road excavator found north of Sitka
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say searchers have found the body of an excavator who had been working on a road project north of Sitka when he went missing.
Troopers say 61-year-old Maurice Kimber St. Michell Jr. of Sitka was reported unaccounted for late Thursday morning after he had gone into the water at Katlian Bay.
Responders recovered St. Michell’s body from the bay shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
An autopsy is planned by the state medical examiner’s office.