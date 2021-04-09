      Weather Alert

Boeing: possible electrical issue in some 737 Max aircraft

Apr 9, 2021 @ 6:17am

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Boeing says it has informed 16 of its customers that they should address a possible electrical issue in certain 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Boeing said Friday that the recommendation was made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” It did not specify how many aircraft could be potentially impacted by its recommendation.

 

You May Also Like
Report details new coronavirus variant cases in Alaska
REPORT: Former Seattle Seahawk Kills 5, Then Himself
Nike Suspends Endorsement Deal With QB Watson
Anchorage mayoral race could be decided in runoff election
CDC director: Young people fueling virus uptick