Bond granted for Mississippi man tried 6 times in killings
WINONA, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias is set to be released from custody for the first time in 22 years.
A judge on Monday set a $250,000 bond for 49-year-old Curtis Flowers.
Circuit Judge Joseph Loper said Flowers would have to wear an electronic monitor while prosecutors decide whether to try him for a seventh time.
The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Flowers’ fourth conviction, citing racial bias in the jury selection.
Flowers’ attorney says a person who wants to remain anonymous has posted the $25,000 necessary to secure Flowers’ release.