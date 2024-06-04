Bond Set For Sean Kingston At $100,000

A Broward County judge in Florida has set a $100,000 bond for singer Sean Kingston, real name Kisean Anderson, who is facing million-dollar fraud charges. Kingston and his mom were arrested and stands accused of stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade SUV, and furniture.

He was in court hearing the 10 criminal counts he’s facing including:

*organized scheme to defraud

*grand theft

*criminal use of personal I.D.

* probation violation (in California)

He is expected to be released in a few days.