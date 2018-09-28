Box of dozens of used syringes turned over to Homer police

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – Police say a Homer-area resident turned over to police a box containing more than 100 used syringes collected near the North Star Terminal.

The Homer News reports Homer Police Chief Mark Robl says the syringes handed over earlier this month were picked up over a few days on the Homer Spit, the small peninsula jutting from the town.

Robl says it’s common for people to dump syringes at the sites where they use intravenous drugs. He says city employees also frequently find syringes in public restrooms.

Robl advises people to use caution when finding needles because used syringes carry the risk of spreading communicable diseases like hepatitis and HIV. People can contact Homer police if they come across used syringes and are not comfortable with picking them up.

