Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

Feb 2, 2021 @ 9:30am

By AMY FORLITI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister. Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie. According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them. A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He is due in court later Tuesday.

 

